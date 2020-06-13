Fifa 2007 review

The ball isn’t the only thing that has gotten some love in FIFA Soccer 07 for the Xbox 360. The aforementioned Sports Lab debuted at E3 2006, and is in full-swing in FIFA Soccer 07, creating players that really seem to be held to the pitch by gravity. Lesser techniques create character that float on the pitch, or ones that can stop and turn on a dime, which we all know is rubbish. For a player to move abruptly in one direction, inertia tells us that weight must be planted and shifted for the desired result. The characters in FIFA Soccer 07 abide by the laws of physics, which instantly makes the action on the pitch more believable looking. Playability is also amplified with these techniques since maneuvers that should take more time to complete (a 360 for example) actually do.

The feature set of FIFA Soccer partida is pretty standard fare. EACA did revamp the Manager mode, which now allows players to be upgraded through play. The online doesn’t include the fancy Interactive Leagues feature of the previous-gen version of FIFA Soccer 07, but playing four-on-four is a HUGE plus over some of EA’s other sports titles. And the Challenges are back, with over eighty different ways to make you pull your hair out. Yes, these challenges are fun, but many are not for the faint of heart or weak of thumb.

Overall Gameplay Impressions:

The FIFA licensing is well-utilized in FIFA Soccer 07, and is what you have come to expect in recent years from EA. This licensing is a BIG deal, and is sometimes overlooked in titles, but having the world’s best players and the world’s best clubs at my fingertips does instantly put FIFA Soccer 07 a step ahead of games that don’t have the same luxury.

But we all know that EA has had the stars and the clubs for years, and this isn’t really anything new. So what of the new portions of FIFA Soccer 07 for the Xbox 360? They’re prtty solid, in fact. The Sports Lab work enables gamers to play FIFA Soccer 07 more like a person would play soccer in real life which is really the goal in any sim-style sports game, isn’t it?

The weight and individuality that each player carries on the pitch is nearly spot-on. There’s definite room for improvement in the area of tying all of these nice character animations together, however. This seems like a company-wide problem in the HD era for EA, and not necessarily this title alone. Every now and then the characters will animate less smoothly from frame-to-frame (it seems like a transitional issue in the coding), and there’s a lack of consistency in the speed of the sets. For example, you may go to do a freestyle move, which results in your player speeding up unrealistically. Once EA figures out how to smoothly tie together animations and stabilize the speed between athletic moves, they’ll have hit the mother-load of sports-based photorealism.