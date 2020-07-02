The ball physics moving independently of the characters is surely the future of all sports gaming. The system in FIFA Soccer 07 is already fairly polished. There are some instances where the drag between the ball and the ground is too high, but mostly the rock skirts where it may about the pitch.

Graphics and audio

An issue of player “grease” which popped up in FIFA 06 has been pretty well taken care of in FIFA Soccer 07. Characters look much more realistic, and much less made of Plasticine. The facial maps on the star players and their general MoCap swaggers are very authentic – it’s the best that EA has offered in a soccer game to date. The aforementioned animation hiccup does affect the graphics some, for the players look a bit jerky out there, but the general physics system (which gives the character’s weight) makes up for a large part of this anomaly.

The booth broadcast is usually unflappable in FIFA games, but I noticed some issues with it in FIFA Soccer 07. The performance by the broadcasters is still wonderful, and the written dialog is realistic, but the important matter of synching the words with the action is a bit off. This doesn’t happen with every possession, but I often found that the call was a few clicks behind the action, or totally cuing the wrong audio piece for the play. The redeeming aural bit in FIFA Soccer 07 is that the soundtrack is an amazing international brew, and the sound effects (including crowd chants) are second to few.

The Bottom Line

As mentioned above, EA likes to captivate early adopters with technology that may be a just a stone’s throw from perfect, and FIFA Soccer 07 for the 360 is a perfect example. The independent ball physics are about where they need to be, but the interaction of player with said ball is still a first touch or two away from being the cat’s meow.

FIFA Soccer 07 for the Xbox 360 is still worth picking up for the excellent graphics, and for a glimpse into the future of sports gaming. Those looking for the most complete and best playing soccer game this year will still want to grab FIFA Soccer 07 for the big black box.